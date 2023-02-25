X
Valentine, Mary Pamela

1 hour ago

VALENTINE (CRADY), Mary Pamela

Mary Pamela Crady Valentine, 80, of Atlanta, GA passed away too soon on February 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Pamela was born in Louisville, KY and moved to Georgia when she was three years old. She attended Christ the King Elementary and North Fulton High School (Class of 1960). She was the captain of the Cheerleading squad and Valedictorian of her Senior class. Pamela then attended Mount Holyoke College on an Emily Dickinson Scholarship. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Valentine (they met in 8th grade) while he completed Dartmouth College. Pamela loved being a mother, homemaker and grandmother. She was the greatest homework helper, cook and player of games. She was a life-long learner, lover of all kinds of puzzles, particularly cross words and sudoku, voracious reader and student of history. Once her children were off to college, she and Jimmy loved to travel all over the world…oh how she loved to travel and meet new people and experience new cultures. Beginning in elementary and high school. Jimmy and Pam made so many wonderful friends from Atlanta and from their travels, all of whom they cherished over a lifetime. She truly epitomized the famous last words of Michelangelo "I am always learning."

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Mary Prentice Crady and Winfred Ansel Crady; and she is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim "Jimmy" Valentine; her three children, Jim Valentine, Jr. and his significant other, Henry Martir, Amy Valentine Forrestal and her husband, Dan Forrestal, and Todd Valentine and his wife, Shannon Valentine; and five incredible grandchildren, Daniel Forrestal, Jr. and his wife, Sarah Forrestal, Clara Forrestal, Emma Forrestal, Jackson Valentine and Jonah Valentine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pamela Valentine's name to Sandy Springs Society Endowment Fund (https://sandyspringssociety.org/donate/) or MARR Addiction TreatmentCenters

(https://www.classy.org/give/321824/#!/donation/checkout)

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the afternoon. Details will follow.

