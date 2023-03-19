Valentine, Charles

VALENTINE, Jr., Charles



Charles Marion Valentine Jr., 85, of Downingtown, PA, formerly of Seattle, WA, and Atlanta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at his residence.



Born in Chattanooga, TN, Charles was the son of the late Charles M. and Mildred (Brown) Valentine. He was the husband of Barbara L. Zimba. The couple shared 41 exciting years of marriage, with career moves to Atlanta, Washington, DC, Los Gatos, CA and Seattle, WA.



Charles was raised in Buckhead, a suburb of Atlanta and graduated from North Fulton High School. He loved being a Buckhead Boy. He graduated from Georgia Tech, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha and later served in the United States Air Force. Charles loved golfing and boating in the San Juan Islands.



In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his children: Leanne Valentine, wife of Kevin Morris, of Exton, PA, and Randy Valentine, husband of Kristi Valentine, of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Alexandra, Nathan, and Zachary; siblings: James Valentine and Susan Whitten.



Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation Annual Fund 760 Spring Street, NW



Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.



