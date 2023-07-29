V., Thomas Stocks

STOCKS V, Thomas



Thomas Franklin Stocks V, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Forsyth County on July 10, 2023. Tom was born on October 20, 1943, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, GA, to Thomas F. Stocks IV and Gloria L. Stocks. He attended Medlock Elementary, Druid Hills High School, and Georgia State University.



Tom was an integral part of a loving family which includes his wife, Barbara L. Stocks of 38 years; son, Thomas F. Stocks VI; stepchildren, John Swartz, Joanne (Andy) Matz, Jane (Lenny) Orange, and Jennifer (Chris) Gleaves; grandson, Thomas F. Stocks VII; step-grandchildren, Talley J. Power (deceased), Baylee Hogan Power (deceased), Leiten Alan Gleaves, and Kelsey Marie Buikema; former wife, Elizabeth S. Stocks; sister, Gayle Barron; uncles, Joe Stearns (deceased) and Frank Stocks (deceased); aunt, Carter Stocks (deceased); cousins, Sandra (Jeff Thomas) Stocks and Kelly (Bob Peatman) Stocks, Carter Peatman, and Hunter Peatman; brother-in-law, William (Jacki) Raffle; and nephew, Michael Raffle.



Tom was a pioneer and respected by all in the Information Technology (IT) industry from its inception in the late 1960s, until his retirement from ABM Industries, in the early 2010. He was an enthusiastic, resolute IT professional, having served in various roles in multiple organizations in the Atlanta area throughout his extensive career.



He embraced life with irrepressible energy, joy, and confidence in a positive outcome in every situation regardless of the challenge. He lived his life guided by his belief in teamwork and putting others' needs and desires before his own. He was a great father, husband, grandfather, cheerleader, a friend to all and stranger to none. His personality and sense of humor made him a celebrity at every restaurant, grocery store, doctors office, pharmacy, and hospital. He always had a warm hug and a ready smile for everyone. Tom never ended a visit or conversation without telling you that he loved you. His playful nature and Elvis-like thick black hair (even at 79) made him look and feel a decade+ younger than his contemporaries.



Tom was the unofficial meteorologist, human GPS, movie critic, and great tipper with an infectious "go get 'em" attitude which he expressed with, "Everything is peachy keen fine and wonderful! His emphasis on discipline, accountability, promptness, work ethic, appreciation for others, and generous spirit has left an enduring legacy.



The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the many dedicated, loving, skilled caregivers who blessed Tom and his family with their invaluable friendship, support, and compassion during his last months. Their care was a gift beyond measure.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 o'clock, on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Fieldstone Recreation Center, 3350 Elder Field Lane, Cumming, GA 30040.



In Tom's memory, donations may be made to Jesse's House https://www.jesseshouse.org/.



