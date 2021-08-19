CANDLER, V, Asa Griggs



Asa Griggs Candler V, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021 with family by his side. Born on April 26, 1931 in Atlanta, GA to parents John Howard and Elizabeth Brandon Candler, Asa was a classic southern gentleman and true friend.



In his early years, Asa lived with his beloved grandfather Asa Griggs Candler Jr. He attended North Fulton High School and The Darlington School in Rome, GA. Once graduated, he went to Emory University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and the Emory Glee Club, and would carry a tune for the rest of his life. After graduating from Emory with a Bachelor of Arts, he received his wings in 1954 from the Air Force Pilot Training. From there, he went on to serve as a fighter pilot in the 128th Fighter Bomber Squadron of the 116th Fighter Bomber Wing of the Georgia Air National Guard.



After the Air Force, Asa started his business career at Adair Realty and later partnered with his brother-in-law Bob Griffith to create Candler & Griffith. In 1978, Asa founded Candler Development Company with his sons and established a relationship with Publix Supermarkets. Asa would become a Master Developer over the course of his 60 year career, building well over 100 developments including shopping centers, apartments, and offices throughout Georgia and Florida.



Asa had a keen love for aviation. An accomplished jet-rated private pilot, he was able to fly himself with his own planes over most of the US, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico. However, Asa's ultimate passion in life was golf, beginning at 15 years old at East Lake Golf Club with his grandmother Florence through his final decade. An avid, analytic, and enthusiastic golfer, he would belong to many golf clubs with his most cherished at Peachtree Golf Club, Castle Pines Golf Club, and Atlanta Country Club, where he served as the club's first President. His claim to fame was winning the Hard Scrabble Golf Tournament in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Worldwide, Asa met his best friends in life through the game of golf and instilled the love of the game to his children and grandchildren.



Above all, family was the most meaningful and important part of his life. He is survived first and foremost by his beloved wife of 67 years, June Rackley Candler, who was the undisputed love of his life. He is also survived and will be missed by his son Richard "Dick" Candler (Patty), his son William "Bill" Candler (Linda), his sister Nancy Nutter, his sister Helen "Nena" Griffith; grandchildren Asa VII, Callan, Daniel, Noble, William "Willie", and Vallie; and great-grandchildren, Asa VIII and Bayne. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Howard Candler Jr., and eldest son, Asa Griggs Candler VI (Paulette).



A graveside service for the family will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta on Saturday, August 21st. Following, a reception will be held at the Candler Residence for friends and family.



