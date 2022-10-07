ajc logo
Utberg, Kevin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

UTBERG, Dr. Kevin Victor

Dr. Kevin Victor Utberg, of Roswell, GA, passed away October 1, 2022, peacefully at home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. He was born in Muncie, IN, son of Lois Utberg and the late Don Utberg. He graduated from West Bloomfield High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete, and attended Michigan State University. He graduated Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, GA in 1985, opening AmeriCare Chiropractic Clinic, which he operated until February 20, 2022. On November 28, 1990 Kevin married the former Christy Maurer at Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA. Kevin was a wonderful husband, father, son, sibling, friend, and chiropractor. He loved his family dearly and cared deeply about each and every one of his patients. He was a huge fan of the Spartans and the Braves. Kevin had a kind heart and an unwavering strength that informed every decision he made. He was loved by many. He is survived by his loving spouse, Christy; his daughter, Madison Phillips (Kyle); his daughter, Courtney Albizzatti (Ben); his son, Ryan Utberg; his mother, Lois Utberg; his sister, Maureen Utberg; his brother, Chris Utberg (Janice); his brother, Brian Utberg (Betty); his sister, Nancy Lewis; and many loving nieces and nephews. The memorial liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from Catholic Church of St. Ann. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Sons of American Legion, Post 29, Marietta, GA 921 Gresham Avenue, NE, Marietta, GA 30060, in lieu of flowers.

