USRY, Joyce



Mrs. Joyce Compton Usry, born and raised in Atlanta, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 90. She and her husband, Thomas E. Usry Sr., raised their children in Belvedere Subdivision and in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband.



She was a bookkeeper with Dekalb County School System, working at Southwest Dekalb High School and Fernbank Science Center.



She is survived by her two children, Tom (Susan) Usry Jr., Jennifer (Thomas) Usry Weber; her granddaughter, Addie Grace Usry; her sister, Hilda Bryson; her brother, Jerry Compton; and many nieces and nephews.



She was a loving mother and grandmother, a loving sister, a good friend, and a wonderful cook.



Arrangements by Vining Ivy Hill Chapel, Eatonton, Georgia.

