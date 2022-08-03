USILTON, Emilia



Mrs. Emilia Neilda Usilton, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



Millie, as she was lovingly called, was born on December 20, 1927 in Tampa, Florida to the late Hermina Sanchez and Jose Maria Rodriguez.



She attended Sacred Heart Academy, where she loved and played basketball. She later went on to receive her certification as a Medical Laboratory Technician from Emory University School of Medicine.



In 1948, Millie met the love of her life, the late Thomas Orville Usilton, Sr. They wed in October of 1950 and their union blessed them with two darling boys, Thomas Jr. and Stephen. They loved adventures together and creating memories that they would hold dear forever.



An avid gardener, Millie nurtured many gardens, loved all flowers and enjoyed nature. Known to have the "moves," she enjoyed dancing and having fun with her family and friends. Never one to meet a stranger, Millie, treated everyone like family. She will truly be missed by all those who had the honor to know her.



Along with her parents and devoted husband, Millie is preceded in death by her son, Stephen R. Usilton.



She leaves behind to cherish her legacy: son, Thomas O. Usilton Jr. (Valerie); daughter-in-law, Rebecca Usilton; grandchildren, Zachary J. Usilton (Ann), Kelly Usilton Cole (Woody), Michael J. Schneider, Lindsey Usilton, and step-grandson, Justin Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Fin Cole, Carolyn Usilton, Frannie Cole, and Lanier Usilton; and extended family and friends.



To honor Millie's wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service.



In honor of Millie, please consider donations to St. Anne's Terrace located at 3100 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327



