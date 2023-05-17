USHER, Verdine



Verdine Usher, 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday May 18, 2023 at, 11 AM at First Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Atlanta, GA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery Atlanta, GA. Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. South Dekalb Chapel.

