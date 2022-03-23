ajc logo
X

Usher, James

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

USHER, James E.

Mr. James Ernest Usher, age 80, was born March 8, 1942, and peacefully transitioned on March 18, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:00 PM. at Usher Family Cemetery, Usher Road. Covington, GA. Bishop Irving Bryant Eulogist Assisted by others. Family and Friends will assemble at his residence at 11:00 AM. Visitation, will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Alison Shanet Usher, Jametta C. Usher, and Jamycko A. (Mia) Usher; stepsons, Andre (Yvette) Giddens and Eric Giddens; granddaughters, Amelia Nellise Duncan, and Miracle P. Usher; siblings, Archie (Jeanna) Usher, Shirlene Hill, Barbara Barrett, Josephine Usher, Bernice Hammonds, Jerome Mitchell, Sherry (Ricky) Jackson, Gwendolyn Usher, and Randy (Anita) Usher. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177.

www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fleming, Rebecca
2h ago
Shavers, Bessie
2h ago
Sutton, Brenda
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top