USHER, James E.



Mr. James Ernest Usher, age 80, was born March 8, 1942, and peacefully transitioned on March 18, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:00 PM. at Usher Family Cemetery, Usher Road. Covington, GA. Bishop Irving Bryant Eulogist Assisted by others. Family and Friends will assemble at his residence at 11:00 AM. Visitation, will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Alison Shanet Usher, Jametta C. Usher, and Jamycko A. (Mia) Usher; stepsons, Andre (Yvette) Giddens and Eric Giddens; granddaughters, Amelia Nellise Duncan, and Miracle P. Usher; siblings, Archie (Jeanna) Usher, Shirlene Hill, Barbara Barrett, Josephine Usher, Bernice Hammonds, Jerome Mitchell, Sherry (Ricky) Jackson, Gwendolyn Usher, and Randy (Anita) Usher. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177.



