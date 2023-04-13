X

Updegraff, Thomas

Obituaries
2 hours ago

UPDEGRAFF, II, Thomas

Thomas Rice Updegraff, II, 80, of Duluth died on Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a long battle with Myasthenia Gravis, Diabetes, and a Stroke. Services were held on Wednesday, April 12 at Crowell Brothers, Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA. A graveside service was held at Peachtree Memorial Park.

