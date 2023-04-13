Updegraff, Thomas

UPDEGRAFF, II, Thomas
Thomas Rice Updegraff, II, 80, of Duluth died on Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a long battle with Myasthenia Gravis, Diabetes, and a Stroke. Services were held on Wednesday, April 12 at Crowell Brothers, Peachtree Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA. A graveside service was held at Peachtree Memorial Park.
Funeral Home Information
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA
30092
https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department