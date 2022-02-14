Upchurch, John

UPCHURCH, Sr., John Calvin



Mr. John Calvin Upchurch, Sr., age 93, of Brookhaven, GA, died Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, at home in hospice care following on extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Hopper Upchurch. He is survived by his son, John C. Upchurch, Jr. (Cindy). He was a retired Dekalb County educator and coach. He had been a member of Skyland United Methodist Church since 1965. Graveside service Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Floral Hills Cemetery, Tucker, GA with the Rev. Dr. Miguel A. Vélez officiating.

