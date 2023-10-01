UNDERWOOD, Kenneth Dale



Kenneth Dale Underwood, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. He was born to the late Luther Jackson Underwood and Eunice Wilson Underwood August 16, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was retired after 30 years of service with General Motors at Lakewood, Georgia. He was a graduate of North Clayton High School and went to Georgia Tech. He served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. He is survived by his wife, Janet Mize Underwood; his sons, Michael (Lisa) Underwood, David Underwood, and Jeffrey Underwood; grandchildren, Liam, Emily, and Matthew Underwood; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sheila Mize, Linda and Ralph Kahlan, and Lee and Alisa Mize; and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will occur on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Visitation will occur prior to service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Brooks, Georgia. We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Kenneth on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, GA. www.mowells.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels for Towers or the Wounded Warrior Project



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com