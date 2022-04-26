UNDERWOOD; John Phillip "Phil"



Navy Veteran, Businessman, Husband and Father.



John Phillip Underwood, affectionately known as "Papa" to his grandchildren, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, at the age of 82.



A native of Portsmouth, VA, Mr. Underwood was the son of the late Marcia Fones Underwood and Ralph Jennings Underwood. A homebuilder in the 70s and 80s in metro Atlanta, Mr. Underwood later owned a pawnshop in Braselton, GA and mobile home parks in Winder, GA and Hartwell, GA.



Mr. Underwood received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and his Master's degree in Business from Virginia Tech. A lieutenant in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps, he served in Japan during the Vietnam War.



Mr. Underwood is predeceased by his brother, Robert Underwood. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Toth Underwood; his sister, Peggy Moser; son, Barry Underwood; daughter-in-law, Aimee Underwood; daughter, Daria deGolian; son-in-law, George deGolian; and brother-in-law, Greg Toth. He was very proud of his four grandsons, granddaughter, three great-grandsons, and his nieces and nephews.



Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, April 27th at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, 5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, GA 30518. A reception will immediately follow at Tannery Row Ale House, 554 West Main Street, Buford, GA 30518.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund, www.jdrf.org.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.



