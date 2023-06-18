UNDERWOOD, Cynthia Kay "Cindy"



Cynthia (Cindy) Kay Underwood, nee Feichter, age 71, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, following a protracted illness. She was born on Friday, August 24, 1951, in Massillon, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Myron L. and Lucille E. (Smith) Feichter.



She was raised attending First United Methodist Church of Massillon, Ohio. She graduated from Massillon's Washington High School in 1969, where she was a member of the National Honors Society. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1972, where she accepted employment at The Southern Bell Telephone Company, where she met then-coworker, Janet Underwood, the sister of her later husband, Daniel. In December of 1972, she accepted a date with Daniel Underwood, where it was described as love at first sight. They were married Saturday, June 29, 1974, at her former church Saint Paul's Lutheran of Massillon, Ohio with Reverend Maurice White officiating. This then flourished into a long loving marriage that provided her with a family that she adored dearly. When her first child was born in 1978, she resigned from her employment to become a full-time homemaker which she enjoyed for many years.



She was a longtime member of Saint John's Lutheran Church of Atlanta, Georgia. She enjoyed gardening, nature, turtles, cardinals, traveling, cooking, art, and spending time with family. She enjoyed being a leader in both Girl and Boy Scouts for her children. She was a Certified Plant Professional at Pike Family Nurseries, where she taught classes to children at lower elementary levels to care for and grow plants. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren who she loved more than they know.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Daniel R. Underwood of Stockbridge, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly L. and Billy Moses of Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Kristopher D. and Megan Underwood of Cumming, Georgia; three grandsons, Mark E. Howard, Kyle D. Howard both of Stockbridge, Georgia, William D. Underwood of Cumming, Georgia; granddaughter, Kaitlyn A. Underwood of Cumming, Georgia; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy K. and P. James Radel of Massillon, Ohio, Vickie L. and Todd Kasunick of North Lawrence, Ohio, Tracy J. Spyker and Scott Napier of Massillon, Ohio; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael C. and Benedette Feichter, Terry L. and Kathy Feichter, and Todd E. and Jeanie Feichter all of Massillon, Ohio; sister-in-law, Janet Beaulieu of Covington, Georgia; brother-in-law and wife, Terry A. and Violetta Underwood of Greensboro, North Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Kiva Clarke and her family for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in her final life stretch.



Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Stockbridge Community Church, in Stockbridge, Georgia, with Rev. Jeff Daws officiating. It is preferred that family members arrive no later than 12:00 PM, whereas non-family arrive at 1:00 PM. Any flower arrangements need to be scheduled to be delivered to the church no later than Friday, July 7, 2023.



