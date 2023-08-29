UNDERWOOD, Chatara M.



A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Chatara M. Underwood will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Kennedy Memorial. She leaves to cherish parents, Mr. and Mrs. Larry J. Underwood, Sr., (Dorothy); siblings; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing today 12 - 7 PM. Wake this evening 5-7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.





Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral