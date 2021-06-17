UMSTEAD, Mary Caswell



Mary Caswell Umstead, age 89 of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by her family on June 5, 2021. A lifelong Atlanta native and former Miss Vanderbilt, Mary was loved by many including her predeceased husband of 66 years, Carl "Teeter" Umstead. Mary will be remembered most for her generosity, dedication to family and her passion for cooking and sports, as well as her many talents including flipping houses, doing home construction, working crossword puzzles and playing accordion, bridge and ALTA tennis. Mary loved supporting her children with their many sports activities and was always present at her grandchildren's plays and tennis matches. She adored her border collie, Hannah.



Mary is survived by her children Cathy and husband Al, Betsy and husband Carl, Corky and wife Mimi, and Chip and wife Marcy, as well as grandchildren Carl, Whitney, Mark, Kelly, Curtis, Alex, Nick, and Katelyn, her seven great-grandchildren, her two sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service for family will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mr. Tom's Heart, an all-volunteer non-profit providing help to Ronald McDonald Houses, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, seniors centers and many others. Make donations online or mail to Mr. Tom's Heart, 24 Waterford Ct, Atlanta, GA 30328.

