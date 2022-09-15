Umphrey, Janet

UMPHREY (MCMICHEN), Janet



Janet McMichen Umphrey, 88, of Douglasville, passed away on September 11, 2022. She was born on May 12,1934 in Atlanta to Zollie and Margaret Rowe McMichen. She and her family moved to Douglasville when Janet was in elementary school.



Janet graduated in 1952 from Douglas County High School, married her high school sweetheart and moved to Pensacola, Florida as a Navy wife for four years. She often reminisced on those memories. While in Pensacola she worked for St. Regis Paper Company. After she and Pat returned to Douglasville, she was a civilian employee for the U. S. Air Force, based at Dobbins Air Force Base. In 1968, she started her interior decorating business with HODA. Her retirement years were spent with her small antique business that brought her much joy as she could talk all day to her customers.



Beloved by all who knew her, Janet will be remembered for her strong devotion to family and friends, and always putting others' needs before hers. Every day was a great day for Janet. She was always happy and laughing about life. She packed much love, laughter, wit and mischief into every day of her life, and left this legacy to her family. She was always a pillar of strength for everyone around her. She will be deeply missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joel Patrick Umphrey; mother, Margaret Rowe McMichen; father, Zollie McMichen; sister, Bessie Porter; brother Jerry McMichen.



She is survived by her sons, Ryan Umphrey and Reid Umphrey (Becky); daughter, Jana Brown Burgess (Mike); grandchildren, Amy Umphrey, Molly Umphrey, Alison Stewart (Judson), and Kevin Doherty (Erin); great-grandchildren, Kamryn Umphrey, Madison Taylor, Grayson Stallings, Gwendolyn Doherty and Emily Doherty; brothers, James McMichen, Sr. and David McMichen; sisters-in-law, Carole Umphrey and Paula McMichen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on Rose Avenue in Douglasville, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow in Rosehaven Chapel at 2:00 PM on Saturday. Following the service, Janet will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.



