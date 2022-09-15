ajc logo
X

Umphrey, Janet

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

UMPHREY (MCMICHEN), Janet

Janet McMichen Umphrey, 88, of Douglasville, passed away on September 11, 2022. She was born on May 12,1934 in Atlanta to Zollie and Margaret Rowe McMichen. She and her family moved to Douglasville when Janet was in elementary school.

Janet graduated in 1952 from Douglas County High School, married her high school sweetheart and moved to Pensacola, Florida as a Navy wife for four years. She often reminisced on those memories. While in Pensacola she worked for St. Regis Paper Company. After she and Pat returned to Douglasville, she was a civilian employee for the U. S. Air Force, based at Dobbins Air Force Base. In 1968, she started her interior decorating business with HODA. Her retirement years were spent with her small antique business that brought her much joy as she could talk all day to her customers.

Beloved by all who knew her, Janet will be remembered for her strong devotion to family and friends, and always putting others' needs before hers. Every day was a great day for Janet. She was always happy and laughing about life. She packed much love, laughter, wit and mischief into every day of her life, and left this legacy to her family. She was always a pillar of strength for everyone around her. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joel Patrick Umphrey; mother, Margaret Rowe McMichen; father, Zollie McMichen; sister, Bessie Porter; brother Jerry McMichen.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan Umphrey and Reid Umphrey (Becky); daughter, Jana Brown Burgess (Mike); grandchildren, Amy Umphrey, Molly Umphrey, Alison Stewart (Judson), and Kevin Doherty (Erin); great-grandchildren, Kamryn Umphrey, Madison Taylor, Grayson Stallings, Gwendolyn Doherty and Emily Doherty; brothers, James McMichen, Sr. and David McMichen; sisters-in-law, Carole Umphrey and Paula McMichen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on Rose Avenue in Douglasville, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow in Rosehaven Chapel at 2:00 PM on Saturday. Following the service, Janet will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.

For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the livestream from the online obituary page at

www.whitleygarner.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be grateful for a donation in Janet's memory at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Janet Umphrey.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

8640 ROSE AVE

Douglasville, GA

30134

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/douglasville-ga/whitley-garner-at-rosehaven-funeral-home/9621?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
August 30, 2022 Dacula - Aerial photograph shows future site of Rowen development, a "knowledge community" similar to the research triangle that is scheduled to break ground in October, along Drowning Creek Road (right) in Dacula on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. University Pkwy (US-29) is shown on left. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett13h ago
Calvin Watts poses for a photo after being appointed Gwinnett County's superintendent in July 2021. One group is questioning his membership on a board that reviews the district's accreditation. (Rebecca Wright for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
14h ago
Christopher Pino, 39, was arrested and charged with murder after his mother's death was ruled a homicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home
13h ago
A 27-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash while street racing left a 50-year-old man dead, Gwinnett County police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
10h ago
A 27-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash while street racing left a 50-year-old man dead, Gwinnett County police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
10h ago
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table just before his defense team announced their intention to rest their case during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
11h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Meyer, Raymond
Elliott, Agnes
1h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
19h ago
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top