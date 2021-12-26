ULMER, Jr., David B.



David B. Ulmer, Jr., a longtime resident of Atlanta, passed away on December 16, 2021, his 91st birthday, after a brief illness. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. A private memorial service is planned for a later date at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home.



Born in New Orleans, the son of Lura and David B. Ulmer, Sr., David married Ann Galloway Young in 1954. David graduated from LSU, earning a degree in chemistry that would serve him well later in life. He served his country proudly as an Air Force officer and Korean War veteran.



David enjoyed a long and distinguished career as an executive with The Coca-Cola Company, his only employer after college. He traveled the world extensively, directing flavor manufacturing outside the U.S. David and Ann spent decades graciously hosting business associates from around the globe. Many of these associates became lifelong personal friends during his career.



David's interests were wide, but nothing meant more to him than his family. David and Ann enjoyed hosting friends and family on their cherished boat, The Cabaret. David's other interests included watching his beloved LSU Tigers and Atlanta Falcons and Braves; proudly serving as a Mason, like his father; and spending time with the family he loved. His loss will forever leave its mark on all those who called him their dad, uncle, grandfather, in-law, or friend.



David is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Charlotte Duggan (Alan), son David III, daughter-in-law Tanya Ulmer, and four grandchildren – Christopher Duggan, Kayleigh Duggan, David B. Ulmer IV, and David Brian Ulmer. David was preceded in death by his son Stephen and sister Joyce Seale.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.



