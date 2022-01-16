Ulbricht, Tomlinson

ULBRICHT, Jr., Tomlinson C. "Tom"



Tom C. Ulbricht, Jr., at the age of 102, passed away on December 31, 2021 due to natural causes. Tom's dear wife Betty (Elizabeth Ashmead Ulbricht), whom he lovingly called "The Chief", predeceased him by 32 years. They had three children, Tom Ulbricht III (wife Nancy), Nannette Armstrong, and Anne Stinson (husband Jeff) and 6 grandchildren, Julie, Ken, Allen, Daniel, Emily and Allison. He also had 7 great-grandchildren, Sam, Michael, Madelyn, Will, Camden, Davis and Ellie Kate. Tom proudly served his country as a U.S. Army infantry officer during World War II serving during the Battle of the Bulge and the Ardennes Offensive. For valor, he received a Bronze Star (with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters) and a Purple Heart. Tom resided in Carrollton, GA following the passing of his wife in 1994. He chose to be cremated and his family has arranged for a military honors ceremony and interment at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

