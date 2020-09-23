Tzianabos, Theodore

TZIANABOS, PhD, Theodore "Ted" Theodore "Ted" Tzianabos, PhD, age 87, died September 19, 2020 after a period of declining health. Ted was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 12, 1933, to Arthur and Mary (Tsouhidou) Tzianabos. He graduated from Manchester Central High School. He received a BA degree in 1955 from the University of New Hampshire, a MS degree in 1959 and a PhD in 1965 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He completed his post-doctoral training at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) then served as a microbiologist in the Medical Sciences Laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland (now the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases). In 1972 he returned to the CDC, Atlanta, GA, where he completed 25 years of civil service as a senior microbiologist. Ted's sense of humor was a source of joy for all that worked with, played with, or encountered him. He was a mentor for many young laboratorians, including some that went on to be professors at major universities and senior science leaders at CDC, other public health federal agencies, and biotechnology companies. He was open to new ideas and was consulted frequently by his scientist colleagues for his sage and practical advice and wisdom. Ted welcomed new staff and genuinely cared for the people that worked with him. He developed many novel antigens and immunologic reagents that were used the world over. A fluorescent-labeled conjugate allowed the development of a detection method for Rickettsia rickettsii in skin lesion, a major improvement in diagnosis of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Ted was an accomplished microbiologist with more than 50 scientific peer-reviewed publications, his donation of reagents to others are acknowledged in many other publications. He also was the first to describe a new arenavirus in North America (Tamiami virus) and pioneered the development of arborvirus vaccines. Ted was a long-time member of the American Society for Microbiology and the American Society for Rickettsiology. Ted's love and passion for science and scientific discovery was matched with his desire to always see the best in everyone he met. He was a trusted and invaluable husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and scientific colleague. In addition to his scientific endeavors, Ted was an avid photographer, tennis player, golf course marshal, eager golfer, MG automobile enthusiast, jazz music aficionado, and longtime epicure, especially of Greek cuisine. His family includes his loving wife of 58 years, Irene D. Tzianabos, son, Peter Theodore Tzianabos and his wife April Hughes, daughter, Suzanne Elaine Tresselt and husband Robert, five grandchildren, Katherine and Madeline Tzianabos, Allen (Heather), Kenneth and Sara Tresselt (deceased), two great-grandchildren, Gretchen and Louie Tresselt, brother, Dr. Stephen Tzianabos (deceased) and his wife Lorraine (deceased), nephew, Dr. Arthur Tzianabos and his wife Kirsten, nephew, Christopher Tzianabos, and niece, Maria Tzianabos O'Neil and her husband Arthur. Funeral services for Ted will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 AM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 AM until 11 AM. Due to COVID-19 the family wishes that you observe social distancing, wear masks, no hugging and no hand shakes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

