Tyson, John

1 hour ago

TYSON, John

John Sherrod Tyson, 55, of Atlanta, gained his wings June 27, 2022, leaving this world unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. A beloved and loving son, brother, uncle and friend, John was born to John Wyatt Tyson and Audrey Smithwick Tyson November 16, 1966 in Kinston, NC.

A 1985 graduate of Kinston High School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington before receiving his bachelor's degree from East Carolina University. Always learning, searching, and growing, John later fulfilled his passion for helping others by obtaining his license in neuromuscular therapy and myofascial integration, earning an impressive scholarship toward his training.

John was predeceased by his father. Survivors include his mother of Kinston, NC; sister, Denise Tyson Miller (Rick), Woodstock, GA; sister, Lynette Tyson Dinneen (John), Atlantic Beach, FL; nephews, Robert Miller (Casey) and Wyatt Miller; niece Brianna Miller; and great-nieces and nephews.

John would consider his many friends and clients as his survivors, as he loved and cared for them deeply. In fact, it was from them that he drew his boundless energy. He was genuinely kind but no nonsense, never meeting a stranger and able to put all at ease with his kind, gentle demeanor. Likewise, he could light up a room with his sense of humor and engage anyone in conversation, often sharing a joke or harmless gossip.

Both spiritual and religious, John had an innate love for God and often shared scripture with family and friends, treating everyone with respect and dignity. John also had a special love of travel, born from his time studying in Spain. He loved his family and friends, the beach, fishing, gardening, food ("have you tried…"), movies and had a theory about everything.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 15, at 11 AM at Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Peachtree Christian Church or a charity of your choice focused on spirituality and growth.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

