TYRL, William Donald



William Donald Tyrl passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Bill, as he was known by family and friends, was born January 9, 1933, in Rossville, Illinois and lived his childhood years in Danville, Illinois. He fulfilled his youthful ambition by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force January 23, 1950, where he served for twenty-one years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant July 1, 1971. He took enormous pride in having served his country at Kimpo Air Base during the Korean War and Da Nang Air Base during the Vietnam War, along with various assignments throughout the world. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree, graduating summa cum laude, ranking second in his class of 412, at Southeastern Louisiana University, a Master of Education degree at Louisiana State University and a Master of Education +30 at Northwestern Louisiana University. His scholastic honors included his induction into Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, Kappa Delta Pi National Honor Society and Pi Gamma Mu National Honor Society. He also received the honor of being initiated into Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity in Education. He enjoyed a second career as a high school teacher and retired in 1992, as a high school administrator. The decorations and honors that he received during his military service, scholastic achievements and success in his educational career paled when compared to his profound pride in having his lovely wife of 69 years, Ramona Kay Davis Tyrl at his side. He credited her with providing the encouragement and never wavering support that made all of his accomplishments possible. He often boasted that she would never allow him to falter in realizing his full potential. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Gregory Edward Tyrl and Robert Brian Tyrl; and sister, Mary Jane Tyrl Lanham. He took great pride in three grandsons, William Ryan Tyrl, Bradley Edward Tyrl and Kevin Patrick Tyrl; granddaughter, Anees Katherine Tyrl Mueller; and four great-grandchildren, Killian Patrick Tyrl, Bailey Katherine Tyrl, Milla Scarlet Tyrl and William Ryan Tyrl Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Tyrl and Flora Ann Katherine Blackwell Tyrl; and two brothers, George Benjamin Tyrl and Arthur Edward Tyrl. His final request of family and friends was to celebrate an Irishman's passing rather than grieving the inevitable. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

