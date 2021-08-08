TYLER, Ryan Wayne



Of Marietta, GA. Passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 unexpectedly at his home. Ryan was born in Greenville, MS in 1977. He was a graduate of Tulane University School of Computer Engineering. Ryan worked the past 20 years as an investment advisor at Merrill Lynch.



Ryan was a compassionate, loving individual who adored his older brother Chris who proceded him in death. He also loved his two dogs, Tyson and Millie. He loved his friends and Georgia football, but most of all, his parents, Betty and Cliff Tyler. Ryan loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and knew he would be united with his brother Chris in heaven.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11 AM at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, Ryan had a heart for Human Trafficking. Please, give to Out of Darkness, PO Box 54537 Atlanta, GA 30308 or donations can be made online www.FrontlineResponse.org.



