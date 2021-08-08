TYLER, Robert Gerald 9/22/1936 – 7/27/2021



Robert Gerald "Bob" Tyler, of Union City, GA, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, after a brief illness. Bob was born and raised in East Point, GA, and his family was part of the fabric of the city's history. After graduating from Russell High School, Bob attended Cincinnati Bible College in Ohio. It was there he met his wife of over fifty years, Ruth Ann Hinds.



Bob was a minister in the Christian Church, pastoring congregations in East Point (Westside), Ohio and Tennessee before making the move to the relatively new community of Peachtree City in 1980. Bob was the senior pastor of Peachtree City Christian Church and shepherded its growth over nearly two decades. He also led the effort for annual ecumenical Good Friday services, bringing together the entire faith community of Peachtree City.



After seemingly retiring from active ministry, he was called again to serve the Lord by joining the staff of Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta as an administrator and pastoral minister. He also assisted and preached at Fayetteville Christian Church and was a Chaplain at the Christian City campus in Union City, where he and his wife lived for many years.



A musical savant, Bob enjoyed singing in the choir and playing organs everywhere he could, even taking a turn at the "Mighty Mo" at the Fox Theatre! A world traveler with his bride, Bob visited the Holy Land and the cathedrals of Europe. He was a weekly movie buff, a lover of a good chili dog at the Varsity, a Guinness, or a fine wine. He even shepherded an online congregation as "St. Bob the Christian Curmudgeon" on his popular Facebook page in his later years!



Bob had a heart that connected with all he met; he was both jovial and poignant, oddball and observant, loving and loquacious. His knowledge of the Gospel and his preaching were matched by the examples he set in helping those less fortunate, bringing souls to Christ, and being the spiritual rock of the communities where he served. Such was his impact he became known as both "The Mayor of Harper Valley", "Uncle Bob" and "the Bishop of Peachtree City" by many.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his son Robert Jr., his wife Ruth Ann, and his daughter Betsy. He is survived by extended family and hundreds of friends who can share "Bob stories" through his well-lived life. He has been reunited with his wife and children and is living in Paradise where there is no death nor suffering.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held Sunday, September 19 at 2 PM at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Southwest Christian Care at https://www.swchristiancare.org/ or to Christian City at https://christiancity.org/

