Tyler, Douglas

TYLER, Jr., Douglas



Mr. Douglas Brown Tyler, Jr., 66, of Marietta, Georgia passed away at home on March 27, 2021. Doug was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Cathy (Vaughn) Tyler for 38 years. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Doug and Martha Tyler of Longwood, Florida; brothers, Mark and Craig of Altamonte Springs, Florida; sister, Karen (Harry) Wilson of Longwood, Florida; mother-in-law, Marjorie Weldon of Griffin, Georgia; nieces, April O'Connell (Tony), Alicia Hollis and Christy Tyler; nephew, Bryan Vaughn; two great-nephews, Tristan and Brayden O'Connell and two great-nieces, Marissa O'Connell and Bree Vaughn.



He attended the University of Georgia where he studied graphic design. He was an illustrator, graphic designer, painter, and restorer of antique furniture. He was employed by PBT and owner/operator of Tyler Graphics. He was of the Baptist faith.



He was known for his great sense of humor, love of antiques and vintage pottery, his animals, politics, the beach, family vacations, UGA football, fishing trips with lifelong friends at Waldens Pond, a good conversation, and most of all, his family. Doug always made life more fun. He never gave up on anything and he never gave up on himself, even at the end of a hard battle with cancer.



Before, during, and after cancer treatment, Doug and Cathy's morning routine was an arm exercise to "Reach, reach, reach for the stars." In Doug's memory, always remember to reach for the stars.



Doug's wishes are for his body to be donated to medical research. A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org or "shower the people you love with love."

