TYLER, Bernard "Berney"
Peacefully passed away on December 7, 2021. He is survived by his daughter Debby McIndoo and husband (Jim) and his son Terry Tyler and wife (Valerie). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Casey Crossan (Bryan), Tyler Cook (Travis), Robert Tyler (Kera), and Jarrett Tyler (Jennifer) and great-grandchildren Hudson, Hawkins, Kaitlyn, and Stella. Barney's beloved wife (Beth), son (Jack), and great-grandson (Conner) predeceased him.
Barney was born in Nappanee, Indiana, and spent his childhood and adult years in Bremen, Indiana. Barney was an avid athlete and excelled at playing basketball and baseball at Bremen high school. He was also offered a scholarship at Ball State University. Rather than go to college, money being scarce, he decided to work. During this time, he married the "love of his life," Beth Swank (married 64 years). He worked three jobs in his young adult life to get ahead and support his family. After moving his family temporarily to build houses in Ft Lauderdale with his brother-in-law (Devoe), he eventually moved back to Bremen on Beth's insistence. He became an agent for State Farm and later District Manager in Terre Haute, Indiana. In Terre Haute, Barney met an architect who would change his career forever. They would build a formidable company in residential and commercial building /developments for the next ten years. The Company (CDI) decided to move to Atlanta in 1965. They built homes in Dunwoody, Atlanta CC, Roswell, Duluth, Peachtree City, Berkley Hills, Lakeside area, etc. They also built a commercial building (their HQ), Circle 75, in Marietta. In 1974, after an economic downturn, he left CDI and started his own company with his wife Beth as President. They built more homes for the next several years (over ten years).
Barney became very involved in Berkley Hills Country Club, serving as president for several years and managed the club's rebuilding in his late retirement years. He was given the title of President Emeritus, with the Board Room named after him (The Tyler Room). He loved all family members and contributed to his children and their children's successes. He will be a significant loss to the family and friends at "the club." The family is grateful for all the caregivers who helped care for "DAD," especially Merrill Gardens and Susan/Suzanne. The family will determine memorial services at a later date. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Funeral Home Information
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA
30092
https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Investigations