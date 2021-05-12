Twilley, Carliss

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689176-01_0_0000689176-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689176-01_0_0000689176-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">TWILLEY (LAMPTON), Carliss Bernadette<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Carliss Bernadette Lampton Twilley of Atlanta, GA departed this life in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – two days before her sixty-ninth birthday.<br/><br/>Born and raised in Bogalusa, Louisiana, Carliss was the sixth child and third born daughter of the late George Lampton and Evelyn Dexter Lampton. She attended Bogalusa High School where she was a student in one of the first classes to integrate the segregated school system. She moved to Washington, DC shortly after graduating in the Class of 1970 and became a Customer Service Clerk for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance.<br/><br/>Carliss met the love of her life, the late William Rickie Twilley in Washington, DC They united in holy matrimony on June 12, 1971 in Landover, Maryland and moved to Atlanta, Georgia in August of 1977. Carliss continued to work for Blue Cross Blue Shield and also at Woolworth Department Store in the fabric department. She later became a Customer Service Representative for Atlanta Life Insurance and remained there until she took early retirement due to her need of a kidney transplant. Carliss received her kidney transplant in August 2000 at Emory University Hospital. As she recovered, she became a community and patient advocate, volunteering with the Georgia Transplant Foundation and Life Link of Georgia on behalf of transplant recipients. She received local and statewide recognition for her efforts, including commendations from former Georgia Governors Roy Barnes and Sonny Perdue. She received repeat media recognition and was featured in the AJC and several publications as an organ transplant recipient and advocate.<br/><br/>Carliss and Rickie loved dogs and parented many of them like children ranging from Dobermans to Chihuahua breeds. Her last dog baby was Star, whom she adored! Carliss enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to cook and traveled as often as possible. She joined Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta shortly after arriving in GA. She was very active and served as a Steward, Stewardess, a lay member, and a Missionary.<br/><br/>Carliss is survived by her brother - Don W. Lampton (Mary) of Suitland, MD and sisters – Gaynell Lampton Jenkins of Detroit, MI and Patricia Lampton Jacobs of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces and nephews; aunt – Melvena Jackson of Bogalusa, LA; in-laws – Minister Barbara Twilley, White Plains, GA and Aubery Dean of El Reno, OK; her dear friends – Annette Ingram of Washington, D.C, Harriett Reynolds, and Ann Hill, both of Atlanta; her beloved dog, Star; and a host of other family, friends and the Greater Bethel A.M.E Church family.<br/><br/>A mausoleum graveside service is planned for Thursday, May 13 at South-View Cemetery on Jonesboro Road at 11:00 AM. Rev. Frederick Allen, Pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church will Preside and Rev. Raymond Bowers of Mt. Carmel AME Church will give the Eulogy. A Viewing will be held at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home (West End Chapel) from 9:00-10:00AM prior to the Service.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWWatkins.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>