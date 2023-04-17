X

Twiggs, Rosco

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TWIGGS, Sr., Rosco

Rosco Twiggs, Sr., 87 years old passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his wife, Alice; and three children, Pamela Hollinshead, Rosco Jr. and Mark.

Funeral Services will be held on April 18, at 11 AM, at Warren Memorial United Methodist Church, 181 Joseph Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30314.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Warren Scholarship Fund in the name of Rosco Twiggs Sr.




