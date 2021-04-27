TUTHILL, Elizabeth Swift



1989-2021



It is with broken hearts and endless gratitude for a life so joyfully lived that we share the passing of Elizabeth Swift Tuthill. Elizabeth died peacefully in her home on April 22, 2021. Elizabeth was born December 24, 1989 to Kimberly Berry Harris and Allen Floyd Tuthill.



Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. - Matthew 5:8.



Born with special needs and later a diagnosis of Autism, Elizabeth faced daily challenges but always with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. Her zest for life was infectious to all who were lucky enough to know her. At the age of 27, Elizabeth was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Always happy, she fought this horrible disease for over three years. At Elizabeth's side from the beginning to the end was her devoted mom, Kim. With grace and laughter, Kim loved her sweet Lizzie completely and unconditionally, unwavering in her dedication to Elizabeth and her care. Parker, Elizabeth's brother, was her loyal friend and constant supporter. She held his heart in her hands. Nick, Elizabeth's stepfather, took on the role of a father, never leaving Kim or Elizabeth's side.



Elizabeth spent countless hours at the Winship Cancer Institute surrounded by the kind care of many nurses and doctors, especially Dr. Stephen Szabo. The family will be eternally grateful for their love and support. In addition to her doctors and nurses, she was blessed to have a best friend in her caregiver, Adrienne Sims. They have been partners in crime touring Atlanta's finest establishments for the last four years. We will never be able to fully express our gratitude for Adrienne's loving care of Elizabeth. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful team at Longleaf Hospice. In her final days, they became a part of our family, caring for Elizabeth and those who love her.



Elizabeth leaves behind a loving family: her parents Kim and Nick Harris; brother A. Parker Tuthill; grandmother Mary Swift Berry; aunt and uncle Betsy and John Berry; cousins Cate and Sally Berry; and many other extended friends and family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Longleaf Hospice https://longleafhospice.com/ or a charity of your choice.



A private celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date to honor her in true Elizabeth fashion; surrounded by family, fun, food and music.



