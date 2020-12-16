TURTON, Jane Busbee



Mrs. Jane Busbee Turton, 90, wife of the late William Wesley Turton, Sr., passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020. Jane was born July 10, 1930 to Perry Greene Busbee and Nell Dekle Busbee of Vienna.



She attended Bessie Tift College and received her undergraduate as well as her Master of Education degree from Mercer University. Jane was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and also served for several years on the Chi Omega House Corporation. She was recognized in 1982 her for dedicated service to Psi Gamma Chapter of Chi Omega.



Jane was an ardent supporter of Mercer University and served her beloved alma mater in many capacities. She was a member of the Board of Trustees, the President's Council, and also served on the Board of Governors of the Mercer School of Medicine. The Mercer University School of Medicine Board of Governors conferred Jane with the distinction of fellow for her visionary leadership in assisting in establishing the Mercer School of Medicine and meeting the needs of rural health in Georgia. Jane played a pivotal role in the restoration of Mercer's Administration building and also the building of Mercer's swimming pool. In 2004 Jane and Wesley were distinguished with the Louis B. Newton Award for meritorious service to Mercer University.



Besides raising five children, Jane was also the owner of Turton's Casuals, a ladies clothing store, for 30 years. She was active in her community and took on many roles over the years at First Baptist Church-Cordele. From 1998-2003 she served on the Georgia Baptist Foundation Board.



As a wife, mother, and grandmother, Jane's endless devotion to her family was undeniable. She treasured her friends and was one who diligently kept in contact with those she had the pleasure of knowing. She dearly loved people and was always one to help anyone who came across her path. She exemplified her Savior's love to all that she came in contact with throughout her life.



She is survived by her children, Dee Clark (Charles) of Cordele, Risa Rambo of Marietta, Wes Turton (Suzanne) of Columbus, Paige Sander (Lyn) of Roswell, and Greg Turton (Lori) of Cordele; and a dozen grandchildren, Miller Rambo (Cassandra), Elizabeth Clark, Benjamin Rambo (Becca), Caroline Clark, David Rambo, William Turton, Brittany Sander, Mary Margaret Turton, Madison Sander, Stephen Turton, John Turton, and Mitchell Turton.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wesley Turton, Sr. and brothers, Dr. Perry Greene Busbee, Governor George Dekle Busbee, and Colonel Roderick Middleton Busbee, and her twin sister, June Busbee Coley.



A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The service will be live-streamed from Rainey Family Funeral Service facebook page and web site at www.raineyfuneral.com for those that would like to watch it live. There will be no visitation.



Memorials in her honor can be made to Mercer University School Of Medicine, 1601 Mercer University Drive, Advancement Office, Macon, GA 31207, Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015 or to any charity of your choosing.



Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

