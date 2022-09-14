TURNIPSEED, Kenneth



David



September 14, 1941 -



February 3, 2021



David was loving, caring and helpful to his family members, and caring and supportive to his friends. He traveled widely, was a talented photographer, and freely shared a treasure trove of genealogical information on his family's ancestors, hosting a family reunion and BBQ for over one hundred people to explain their ancestry and their name change in the USA to Turnipseed. He had a long career as a manager with Eastern Airlines and AirTran. David was predeceased by his parents, Era Frances Allen Turnipseed and Alva Lee Turnipseed, Sr.; and by his brother, Alva Lee Turnipseed, Jr. He is buried in the family plot at Westview Cemetery. He is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins, and is greatly missed by family and friends.

