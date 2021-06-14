TURNER, Willie
Mr. Willie Turner, age 68, of Atlanta, GA passed June 9, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Candice Turner; sons, Chad Turner and Chauncey Turner; his mother, Nila Dubose and his brother, Frederick Dubose. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral