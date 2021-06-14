TURNER, Willie



Mr. Willie Turner, age 68, of Atlanta, GA passed June 9, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Candice Turner; sons, Chad Turner and Chauncey Turner; his mother, Nila Dubose and his brother, Frederick Dubose. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.

