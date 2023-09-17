TURNER, William "Bill"



Born August 28, 1924, died September 4, 2023 of natural causes. Bill was a beloved son, husband, father, uncle, brother and friend whose strong personality, devotion to his family and love of working with his hands led to a successful career as a General Contractor/Painter and grew into a community of admiring customers and friends who greatly admired his excellent work. Bill is survived by his six children, Bill, Chris, Steve, Tom, Barbara Bowen and Margaret; as well as 10 grandchildren; and 13 great­grandchildren—all of whom loved him dearly.



