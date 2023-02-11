TURNER, William F. "Buss"



William F. "Buss" Turner, died February 1, 2023 peacefully at home in his sleep. Born July 11, 1933 to William Turner and Nora Ballew (deceased). He is survived by his children, Gina McCullough, William "Frank" Turner, Jr., and Renee de Jong, all of Atlanta; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three loving sisters, Lana Bryant, Peggy Goss and Nancy Oakley. He is preceded in death by his loving soulmate and partner, Jane S. Lamkin (d.2007). Service at 2:30 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Rock Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 1824 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA.

