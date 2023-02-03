TURNER, Timothy Mack "Tim"



Timothy Mack Turner, the son of the late Deacon Charles Pell Turner and Clara Hairston Turner, a native Atlantan, from the Edgewood Community, transitioned peacefully at his home to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday, January 29, 2023. Deacon Timothy Turner, affectionately known as "Tim", graduated from David T. Howard High School, received a Bachelor of Arts from Morris Brown College, received a Master of Education from Georgia State University. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He retired from Atlanta Public Schools after educating students for more than 31 years. He was also a Deacon at Antioch East Baptist Church, and was a founding member of Advocates to Preserve Edgewood Inc. (ATCE).



Tim loved the Lord, family, and friends. He was a great caregiver, and supporter of numerous church and community causes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, 1:00 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Public Viewing will be held at the mortuary Friday, February 3, 2023, 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



