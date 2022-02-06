Turner, Samuel

TURNER, Sr., Samuel



Samuel Bryant Turner, Sr., age 78, of Hazlehurst died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Dublin. Mr. Turner was born December 30, 1943 in Fulton County to the late Charles Turner and the late Ruth Tweedy Turner. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War, and was retired from Glazer Local Union 1940. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Turner of Hazlehurst; sons, Sam Turner, Jr. of Morrow and David Turner of Statesboro; and grandchildren, Justin, Ashley, Avery, Dawson, Zachary, & Aria.


