TURNER, Robert Edward "Bobby"
Mr. Robert Edward Turner "Bobby" of Sunrise of Decatur, GA passed January 6, 2023. A graveside will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 11:00 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 404-292-1551.
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
