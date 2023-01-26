X
Turner, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TURNER, Robert Edward "Bobby"

Mr. Robert Edward Turner "Bobby" of Sunrise of Decatur, GA passed January 6, 2023. A graveside will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 11:00 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 404-292-1551.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

