TURNER, Mary F.



Mary F. Turner, age 76, of Jonesboro, passed Friday, May 5, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 13, 11 AM in our chapel. Interment South-View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, May 12, 10 AM until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., SW, Atlanta, 404-691-4685. For online condolences, please visit www.thorntonmortuary.com