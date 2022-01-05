Turner, Lilla

Hamburger icon
Mrs. Lilla Jane Turner, age 91, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 26, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, 12 Noon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D Officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived her her daughters, Gail Abercombie and Cynthia Carmichael; grandchildren, Jane (Bray) Bonner, Damon Benjamin, Cozena Benjamin, Duanise Allen, and Christopher (Leroysha) Carmichael, 11 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic WestEnd Chapel, Atlanta.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

