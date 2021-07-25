TURNER, Judy Borg



On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Judy Borg Turner, award-winning floral designer and noted member of Atlanta's floral community, passed away surrounded by her family and an abundance of love.



Born Judith Auverne Wilhelmina Borg on January 4, 1940, in Atlanta, GA, Judy showed an early and tremendous talent in floral design and ran the family business, Borg's Florist, for over sixty years. A number of those years she was awarded Designer of the Year by FTD and Teleflora. If you lived in the greater Atlanta area, Judy likely did the flowers for your wedding, prom, and holidays. She made everything she touched more beautiful. Judy was lovely and beautiful in every way. Her physical beauty, however, was dwarfed by the beauty of her soul and the joy she brought to others. Judy will be greatly missed and forever loved. We will see her in every flower.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. Turner; her parents, Gus and Jeanette Borg, and her brother, Gus "Dutch" Borg, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Gini Steele, Shelley Steele Moses (Tim); her son, Brendt Steele; her sisters, Marjeane Borg Frazier (Lamar), and Peggy Borg Farris; her stepdaughters, Jan Fitzgerald (Henry), Pam Roben, and Lisa Willingham (Steve); her grandchildren, Chase Moses, Judith-Chandler Moses Quintrell (Weston), Zachary "Cannon"Moses, and Lindsay-Collette O'Connell (Timothy); her great-grandchildren, Monroe, Vance, and Remi O'Connell, future arrival Hudson Axel Moses, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a slew of beloved family pets.



We suggest the following organizations for those wishing to make a contribution to Judy's memory: Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 atlantahumane.org or InCommunity, 3301 Buckeye Rd, suite 700, Atlanta, GA 30341 incommunityga.org or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.



