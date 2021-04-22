TURNER, Juanita S.



Juanita Sumner Turner, age 96 of Snellville, GA passed away Monday April 19, 2021. Juanita was born in Atlanta in 1924 and was raised in the East Atlanta neighborhood. She married Harry Turner in 1945 and they continued to live in Atlanta until 1972, before moving to Snellville. Juanita and Harry were active members of Snellville First Baptist Church. Juanita shared her husband's love and interest in raising iris. Together they participated in the Atlanta Iris Society for many years. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Turner. She is survived by her children and spouses, Shirley Mills, Douglas Mills, and Kim Turner; her grandchild, Turner Mills; and great-grandchild, Sumner Elise Mills. A graveside service will be held on April 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Snellville Historical Cemetery. COVID precautions will be observed. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

