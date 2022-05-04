TURNER, Joyce



Joyce Yerkes Turner, age 82, of Richmond, VA, and formally of Atlanta, GA, passed peacefully through that thin veil between life on earth and life in heaven to be present with the Lord on May 1st after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. She was welcomed home by her mother and father, Mary Ann and Hobart McKinley Yerkes; her brother, john Yerkes; and her young daughter, Sherry Layne Turner.



Born in 1940, Joyce grew up in Decatur, Georgia, graduated from Decatur High School, and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta. At Georgia State she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and served as Homecoming Queen.



The family will receive friends at Woody's Funeral Home – Parham Road in Richmond on Sunday, May 8th 2022 from 4:30 PM to 6 PM. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Woody's on Monday, May 9th 2022 at 11:30 AM. The memorial service will be livestreamed https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/richmond-va/joyce-turner-10733539 and available for viewing at the same link. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, he family suggests donations be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and the VCU Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center.



The full obituary may be seen at the above link for livestreaming as well.

