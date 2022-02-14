TURNER, Joyce C.



Joyce C. Turner passed away peacefully on



February 10, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born in Atlanta, GA. on August 15, 1932 to Lawrence Paul Cobb and Bertha Williamson Cobb from the Waleska/Canton area. She was a beloved wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She enjoyed a simple, unpretentious life with her husband, Robert Levitt (Bob) Turner and loved getting away with her family to "the farm" in McDonough GA.



Joyce attended North Fulton High School where she was the first ever female to letter in three sports - basketball, volleyball and cheerleading. Her Senior year, she was voted "Most Likely to Succeed." It was at North Fulton where she met her forever sweetheart, Bob Turner. This past June, they celebrated 67 years of marriage.



Joyce attended Converse College her freshman year followed by three years at the University of Georgia. It was in Pi Beta Phi Sorority that she met and became life-long friends with several sisters. Upon graduation, she married and moved to Germany where Bob served in the Army. Two years later, they moved back to Georgia, and Joyce taught math in Marietta. In 1964, they moved to Sandy Springs where Joyce's main focus was on raising her three children. Their final move was in 1970 when they settled in Dunwoody.



Joyce was a faithful member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching children's Sunday school class. No doubt it was here that she developed her passion for reading non-fiction, mainly faith-based literature. She also read many health related topics. It stands to reason that she enjoyed volunteering at the Fulton County Public Library.



Joyce had a great love of all things in nature, which resulted in a large collection of shells and rocks. In younger years, she loved to ride horses. Throughout her life, she was rarely without a dog or cat in her home. Most recently, a daily pleasure was watching the deer, squirrels, and birds out of her window. If on the phone, she couldn't resist giving a play-by-play description of their playful antics.



Joyce was the epitome of wisdom, kindness and selflessness. She found it difficult not to generously provide for every cause that arrived in her mailbox. She always thought of others before herself and never spoke harshly about anyone.



The joy of her life was her family. For years, she hosted the celebrations of all family birthdays and holidays. She was so very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joyce is predeceased by her brothers, Paul Lawrence Cobb and David Howell Cobb. She is survived by her children, all who live in the Atlanta area: Susan Turner, Rob Turner (Rossie), and daughter Mary Anne Browne (Bill), five grandchildren: Laurie Spivey (Josh), David Turner, Tracey Turner (Brad Griffeth), Kelly Anne O'Neill (Matt), Sarah Brown (Grier) and four great- grandchildren: Addison and Hudson O'Neill, Mallie and Tate Brown and first cousins and dear friends: Charles Cobb and Betty Cobb.



A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2022 at 2 PM at Arlington Memorial Park. Contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA. 30305 or Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 712 L G Griffin Road, Locust Grove, GA. 30248.



