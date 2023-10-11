Obituaries

Turner, Jethro

File photo
File photo
Oct 11, 2023

TURNER, Jethro

Age 86, passed away on October 5, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Texas Bar Shooting

FBI investigates Texas bar shooting that killed 2 and wounded 14 as possible terrorist act

13m ago

The Latest: Iranian-backed militias join fight as war on Iran widens

20m ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

53m ago

Featured

budget hearings

Voting rights group sues Raffensperger over voter cancellation documents

OPINION

MARTA to launch revamped bus network, ‘last-mile’ van service

AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament