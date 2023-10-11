TURNER, Jethro
Age 86, passed away on October 5, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
