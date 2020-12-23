TURNER, Jesse Lamar



Jesse Lamar Turner departed this life Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1947 to the union of the late Jesse Lamar Turner Senior and the late Byron Elizabeth Stokes Turner of Atlanta, Georgia.



Jesse is forever loved and remembered by his wife of 46 years Mrs. Martha Ferguson Turner, his son Ternard Turner (wife Romona) and daughter Shantaun Tuner Jones (husband Cedric), sister Sheryl Turner Spivey. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Wayne Turner (wife Sharon). He is survived by his grandchildren Chase Turner, Cooper Jones, and Ava Jones; nieces Mia Spivey, Sheneka Turner and Tona Turner; nephew Antonio Turner; god-daughter Shalonda Okpodu and best friend of 70 years William Ridley.



The family extends sincere gratitude for the love and support given by our friends and community. We look forward to announcing a celebration of Jesse's life at a date to be determined, when a large group of friends and extended family can safely gather.

