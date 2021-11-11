TURNER, James Paul "JP"



James Paul (JP) Turner, 81, of Peachtree City, GA and previously, Lilburn, GA, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, GA. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 12:00 -2:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, 200 Robinson Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269. In respect of his wishes the celebration will be casual attire. JP was born to parents James Bowen Turner and Myrtle Henderson Turner on December 9, 1939. He grew up in Mattson, MS and graduated from Dublin High School in 1957. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1961. He was married to Rebecca Richardson Turner (Becky) from Griffin, GA. He worked as an insurance claims adjuster and officiated football and baseball for decades in Tucker, GA and the surrounding Atlanta area. JP is preceded in death by father, James Bowen Turner; mother, Myrtle Henderson Turner; and wife, Rebecca Richardson Turner (Becky). JP is survived by three sons from his first marriage to Paula Thrasher McLeod: James Wyman Turner and wife Jacqueline Turner, John Paul Turner and wife Justine Turner, and Joseph Simon Turner and wife Joey Turner; along with grandchildren: Jonathan Parker Mensch, McKena Turner D'anca and husband Alex D'anca, Jacob Ryne Turner, Savannah Faith Turner, and Sophie Katherine Turner. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in JP's memory to Crape Creek Baptist Church, 3219 Crape Creek Rd., Stewart, MS 39767 or to his and Becky's favorite charity, Victory Junction at victoryjunction.org. An additional celebration of life will be held in 2022 at Crape Creek Baptist Church in Stewart, MS before a private burial at Eden Cemetery. The family of JP wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Piedmont Fayette Hospital and the staff at Somerby Peachtree City for their compassionate and outstanding care. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com

