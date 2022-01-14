TURNER, Jr., Isiah



Isiah Turner Jr., affectionally known as "Ike", passed away peacefully in Austell, GA on December 28, 2021. He was 76 years of age. He was the first of three children born to the late Isiah Turner, Sr. and Leona Turner. Isiah's sister Debra and brother Phil preceded him in death.



Isiah exemplified a commitment to the pursuit of success, first as a precocious intellect and later as a change maker, leader, and distinguished gentleman. Throughout Isiah's career he was a civil servant working with and for non-profit organizations, and state and city governments. During the 80s, Isiah was the highest-ranking Black appointed official in Washington State, serving the Governor as Commissioner of the Employment Security Dept.



While serving as City Manager of Richmond, CA, he was successful in collaboration with public agencies, community-based organizations, labor, education, and the business community.



He earned countless accolades throughout his career. He retired and moved to Atlanta, GA where he lived a blessed life. Isiah leaves to cherish beautiful memories: his fiance'e and loving soulmate, Stephanie Wright; three children: Terrie Turner-Glave (Terry), Ketcia Turner, and Damon Isiah Turner; eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; cousin Jesse Reed; nephew Marlon Turner; beloved relatives, friends.



Memorial Service: Sun., Jan. 16, 2022; 2:00pm EST/11:00am PST Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1109 Utoy Springs Road S.W., Atlanta, GA 30331. Detailed obituary: https://www.mbfh.com/



