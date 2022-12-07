TURNER, Ermer Gene
Homegoing Services for Ms. Ermer Gene Turner, will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Bouldercrest Church of Christ, 2727 Bouldercrest Rd., Atlanta, GA, with remains placed in repose at 9:30 AM, Evangelist Kelvin Teamer, Pastor, Teacher, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Thursday, at 10:00 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the Alzheimers Foundation, donated in the name of Ermer Gene Turner.
