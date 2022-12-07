ajc logo
Turner, Ermer

TURNER, Ermer Gene

Homegoing Services for Ms. Ermer Gene Turner, will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Bouldercrest Church of Christ, 2727 Bouldercrest Rd., Atlanta, GA, with remains placed in repose at 9:30 AM, Evangelist Kelvin Teamer, Pastor, Teacher, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Thursday, at 10:00 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the Alzheimers Foundation, donated in the name of Ermer Gene Turner.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

