Obituaries
2 hours ago

TURNER, Edward Park

Edward Park Turner of The Village of Calumet Grove, The Villages, FL was born July 18, 1938, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vivian Brandenburg Turner. He is survived by his daughters Debra (Rhett) Robinson and Kim (Will) Jester; and three grandchildren Luke Jester, Ashley Robinson, and Rhenay Robinson. Coach Turner graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta, GA and the University of South Carolina where he played football and baseball. He retired from the Gwinnett County School System in 1993 where he taught and coached at Parkview High School. He also coached at Lakeside and Peachtree High Schools in Dekalb County, The Marist School, and East Atlanta High School. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Arlington, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages; New Covenant Methodist Church UMC Men's Ministry; or a charity of your choice.

