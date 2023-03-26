TURNER, Dominic Jason "Dom"



On Monday, March 20, 2023, Dominic Jason Turner departed his life at home in Powder Springs, GA. Dominic, 38, an established Georgia-based musician, leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Torey Rucker-Works (Rusty), Rodney D. Turner (Catherine); 3 brothers, Rodney D. Turner II (Tawana), Desmond Turner-Gonzalez (Selina) and Nicholas Turner; 3 sisters, Lea Delgado (Adrian), Fhia Works and Haley DeSalvo-Turner; in addition to sister-cousin, Tovahn Scott; and close friends, Shenita Ferguson and Clarence Hudson. He will be deeply missed by a host of family and friends. Condolences may be shared at www.kirklandfuneral.com

